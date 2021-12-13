Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. 23,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,499. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

