CashHand (CHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 13th. CashHand has a market cap of $84,952.69 and approximately $3.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CashHand has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CashHand coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00042476 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CashHand

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,400 coins. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashHand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

