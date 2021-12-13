Castle (CSTL) Achieves Market Cap of $14,625.39

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Castle has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market cap of $14,625.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00268862 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

