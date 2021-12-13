Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,687,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,634 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7,597.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,092,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

ATXS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

