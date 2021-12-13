Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $164.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.00.

CAT opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average of $208.85. The company has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

