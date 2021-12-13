CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the November 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,956,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. 7,017,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,513,805. CBD of Denver has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

