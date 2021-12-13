CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,921 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.8% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 652,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,470,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 161,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 132,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.