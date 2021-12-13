CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 146 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,177 shares of company stock valued at $166,409,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.88. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 billion, a PE ratio of 146.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

