CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.23 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 46,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 685,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $915,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

