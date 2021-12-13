CCG Wealth Management LLC Invests $485,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,777,000 after purchasing an additional 43,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $116.04 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.17 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

