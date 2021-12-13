CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $109.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

