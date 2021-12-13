CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $107.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.41 and a 12 month high of $108.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

