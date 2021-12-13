CCG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 854,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

