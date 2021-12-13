CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.45 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 702.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

