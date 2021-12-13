CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.51.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $461.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.41. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

