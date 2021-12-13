Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$7.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.
CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.18.
NYSE CNC opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
