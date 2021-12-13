Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$7.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.18.

NYSE CNC opened at $78.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

