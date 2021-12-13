Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Position Increased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Central Securities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,299. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

