Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $176.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.45 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

