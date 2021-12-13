Cerity Partners LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXU. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

SPXU stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.