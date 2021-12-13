Cerity Partners LLC Buys 875 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 659,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 769,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 107,459 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -839.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

