Cerity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.30 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38.

