Cerity Partners LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after acquiring an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $781.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $798.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.51. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $451.84 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

