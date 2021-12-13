Cerity Partners LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.