Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

CTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $47,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $56,803.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 98,415 shares of company stock worth $294,508. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 78,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 373,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

