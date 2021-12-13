Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $724,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

