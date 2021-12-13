Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Anthem by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 31.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Anthem by 40.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $431.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.47.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.