Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after buying an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,252,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $162.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

