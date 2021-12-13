Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 158 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.5% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10,090.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after buying an additional 94,753 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 61.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $677.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $614.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.