Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

