Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $70.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

CHWY stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after purchasing an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

