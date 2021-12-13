CIBC Reiterates “C$12.50” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$12.50 target price from equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

