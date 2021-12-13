Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

