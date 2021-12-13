Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price upped by Cowen from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. Ciena has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

