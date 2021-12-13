Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

