CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

Shares of CIR stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.46.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIRCOR International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of CIRCOR International worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.