Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case Sells 4,200 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
