Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case Sells 4,200 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

