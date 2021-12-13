Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agilysys by 30.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after acquiring an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.05 and a beta of 1.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

