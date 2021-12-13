Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National HealthCare by 13.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHC opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

