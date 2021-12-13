Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

