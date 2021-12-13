Citigroup Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $531.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

