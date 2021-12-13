Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $685.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $585.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.34.

AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

