Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) versus Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Financial Survey

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cleveland-Cliffs and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland-Cliffs 0 3 9 0 2.75 Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus target price of $26.91, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Ferroglobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland-Cliffs $5.35 billion 1.89 -$122.00 million $3.87 5.24 Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.04 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.47

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland-Cliffs and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland-Cliffs 12.44% 75.62% 13.97% Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00%

Volatility and Risk

Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Ferroglobe on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

