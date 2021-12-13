Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Purchases 15,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$15,225.00 ($10,721.83).

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

