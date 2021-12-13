Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.33 ($22.32).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.21) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.75) to GBX 1,540 ($20.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.54) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.63) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($20.21), for a total transaction of £69,829.68 ($92,600.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,381 shares of company stock worth $2,061,726.

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.50) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,436.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,516.92. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,105 ($14.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.57). The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.56) per share. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

