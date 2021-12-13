CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in CME Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.