Coerente Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 16,599 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 113,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 262,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,337,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

