Coerente Capital Management Sells 335 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

