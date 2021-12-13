Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

FOF stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.78.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.