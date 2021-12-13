CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38,890.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $18.91 million and $38,890.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006880 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CHP is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

