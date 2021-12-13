Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

